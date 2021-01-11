Upper Moreland Township students begin hybrid learning for first time this school year

UPPER MORELAND TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Students in the Upper Moreland School District began a hybrid learning plan on Monday that includes in-person classes for the first time this school year.They started the school year all virtual, but as district leaders monitor the infection rate, they're transitioning to the hybrid plan.District officials said 70% of students will be taking part.Some parents said it's a big change."Huge. I work from home, so the fact that they're not going to be there making lunch, making breakfast, calling my name while I'm on the phone," said parent Tina Kelly.For Kelly, the hybrid plan of two days a week in-person means a lot for not only the sanity of her and her husband, but also the mental well-being of their 7th and 9th graders."I'm happy for them. They need their friends, they need their social interaction. As much as education is important, that social aspect really helps in this world today," said Kelly, "I'd like five days a week. I have so many friends who have kids in Catholic schools that are five days a week and they've been five days a week since the start of the school year and have no problems."Students were supposed to go back to in-person learning in mid-November but orders from Montgomery County public health officials postponed those plans.District superintendent Dr. Michael Q. Roth said in a statement:"Upper Moreland is very excited to welcome back students in our hybrid model. We are so very grateful for how students and families have collaborated with us and proud of the efforts of our entire staff. As we move forward with this new phase, we want to ensure that the health and safety plan put in place for our students and staff is a priority. We look forward to supporting the learning of students in both virtual and face-to-face environments while following the guidelines provided by both the PA Department of Health and also the Montgomery County Office of Public Health."