Top spots to celebrate Valentine's Day in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Valentine's Day is on its way and whether you're single or committed, I'm going to take your experience to new heights, fill you up, and make sure that you feel what's most important...LOVED!needs little introduction as it's known for its luxury, exceptional service, flowers by Jeff Leatham all over, and, of course, the views, the views, and the views!I got to try out the spa and all it has to offer. My experience started with a singing crystal bowl for some added relaxation, but the bowl also has another job, to activate over 700 pounds of crystals that are placed inside the spa walls. Next was my massage, cooling eye patches, and an LED light therapy face treatment. I had full access to the sauna and cooling ice machine. I finished up my stay with a glass of champagne and chocolates in the relaxation room.If you want to get a little bit closer to your loved one, I have just the thing for you that I am positive you didn't think of! It's an "Acro for Lovers" class provided by Acro& at thein Center City.The event includes acro lessons by trained professionals and owners Nate, Sarah, and Rebecca, partner massage, and therapeutic flying. And of course, a Valentine's Day class wouldn't be complete without champagne, chocolates and an exchange of letters of appreciation with your partner., off Sansom Street, is Center City's late-night whiskey bar with live jazz music every night! The James Santangelo Trio started just when I arrived. I bet you didn't know that they also have a killer menu, and a very special one for Valentine's Day that I got to preview.The themed vodka and tequila cocktails are appropriately called "Love Child" and "Sweetums" and they are equally as delicious. I munched on the crunchy calamari and the scallops topped with flowers and a blood orange beurre blanc sauce while I waited for my perfectly cooked medium-rare filet, and it was worth the wait!