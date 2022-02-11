Even more things to do for Valentine's Day in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Do you dread finding the perfect thing to do on Valentine's Day? Well, you don't have to anymore because I have some great ideas for you and your sweetie.in Rittenhouse Square has just what you need, and the proof is right in the name! This farm-to-table restaurant got its title from the belief that the most important ingredient in any food is love. It's open for lunch, dinner, and brunch on the weekends so you'll have plenty of options to dine with your cutie inside or outside in their heated "love shacks."I tried a few menu munchies like the warm bread with chive butter, the beet salad on top of smooth goat cheese, the tuna crudo with avocado and black garlic, and something that's not always on the menu... a rare Philadelphia cheese dip called the Intergalactic! They make it even rarer by mixing it with rose, and it comes with a side of crostini's and apples. (But if you only want to come here for the chocolate-covered cherry martini and the butterscotch pudding topped with caramel corn and vanilla salt, I would understand.)has options for couples and friends! You can give the gift of dance anytime with a gift card, or come enjoy your romantic side with your partner to learn the bachata and the tango in a special Valentine's Day lesson. Additionally, the dance academy is partnering up with the East Passyunk Opera Project for a performance on February 19, with breakup songs that will get you laughing. And since I would never send you to a dry event, local distillery Manatawny Still Works is providing two themed cocktails, named Love Notes for the lovers and Sour Notes for those who can't quite get into the spirit.in Live! Casino Hotel is showcasing a very special Valentine's Day wine pairing menu, and they hooked me up with the entire thing! I started with some scallops topped with caviar and vanilla bean creme, the roasted beet salad, basically everything from their raw bar, truffle mac and cheese, some gorgeous heart-shaped desserts, and what I consider to be the best treat of all, a monster tomahawk steak. If you love surf and turf, the 24-ounce tenderloin with lobster tail should have you feeling smitten. The only real problem you'll have is leaving.