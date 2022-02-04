FYI Philly Valentine's Day 2022: Restaurants, activities, ways to celebrate love in Philadelphia

Two couples combine passion to create Triangle Roasters coffee
Triangle Roasters is the passion project of two couples sharing a friendship and a business. Joy and Joe Zernhelt and Jeana and Mikey Master have combined a passion for making a difference and roasting coffee and cacao.
The couples started with coffee, sourcing beans from fair trade and women-owned farms.
Each bag of coffee is labeled with the country it came from and the distinct flavor notes the source provides.
Shortly after coffee, the couples started making chocolate. The similarities in roasting cacao and coffee beans inspired the next step.
They make 17 flavors. Offerings include 3-ingredient bars that highlight the distinct flavor of the beans.
They also make inclusion bars that incorporate ingredients like whiskey, pretzels and, of course, coffee.
Triangle Roasters | Facebook | Instagram
Made at Globe Dye Works
4500 Worth Street, Philadelphia, PA
Good Good Chocolates is your place for Valentine's Day sweets
Professional chocolatier Lisa Shoenbeck started Good Good Chocolates in 2017 with a specialty in chocolate bonbons and chocolate bars of all colors and with artistic designs.
Most are glistening shells with gourmet fillings that she painstakingly creates using the best chocolates and scientific methods.
Her husband Brian also has a culinary background, forming the perfect partner to support Lisa in the business. Besides her website and pop-ups around the area, the gourmet chocolates can also be found in local shops - check her website for a list of places currently carrying these sweet treats.
Good Good Chocolates | Instagram | Facebook
3525 "I" Street, Ste. 107, Philadelphia, PA 19134
773-621-1684
Wine & Chocolate Pairings every weekend in February: Penns Woods Winery Events
Date Night: Valentine's DayPaint & Sip event at Artrageous
If you're looking for a romantic date night idea, there's a place in Germantown where you sip some wine while you create some original art.
ARTrageous Brush & Flow is hosting Valentine's Day Paint and Sip-themed paint parties. The event is BYOB with complimentary wine, plus games and prizes.
Founder Moneek Pines is a Philadelphia native and a graduate of Moore College of Art and Design where she earned her degree in sculptural studies.
She operated an art-based daycare for 15 years. Last summer, with the pandemic still raging, she launched the mixed media studio to bring the healing power of art to her community. She offers everything from classes to private sessions and special events. She'll give you step-by-step instructions and with each stroke you're creating a new memory.
With Valentine's Day on a Monday she's holding two Paint and Sip Parties, one on Saturday and the other on the actual holiday.
ARTrageous Brush And Flow | Instagram | Facebook
6345 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19144
Valentine's Day Paint & Sip, Feb. 12-14
Philadelphia Diamond Company helping couples say I do
At Philadelphia Diamond Company, you'll find diamond tennis rings, bracelets and necklaces, diamond-studded hoop earrings and pearls with diamonds.
But what these husband-and-wife shop owners really specialize in is engagement rings, wedding bands and custom designs.
Kenyatta Black is a gemologist and second-generation jeweler. He started Philadelphia Diamond Co. with his wife, Nicole, 20 years ago this month.
They've offered virtual consultations through the pandemic, working one-on-one with clients. They say COVID lockdown was actually good for business, as people, quarantining together at a time when the world was seemingly ending, decided to commit.
And as we enter the third year of forgoing vacations and nights on the town, Nicole says people are looking for that silver or gold lining to the pandemic and deciding to treat themselves with something special.
Philadelphia Diamond Co. | Website | Instagram
The Bank Building, 421 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106
215-607-6706
Get inspired at the 2022 Philly Home + Garden Show
The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Pennsylvania, will be transformed into the Philly Home + Garden Show from February 25-27.
There will be more than 200 vendors, interactive exhibitions and celebrity guest speakers on hand for the three-day event.
Cameron Peters will have her pop-up fresh flower market at the show. The Phoenixville florist brings a variety of fresh-cut flowers to the show for guests looking to go home with a little sprout of spring.
She is also bringing some of the unique gifts she has collected at her store including flowers in a bag, candles and unique locally made items.
Floral and Hardy of Skippack is bringing the succulent bar they offer at the Skippack café and gift shop to the Home Show. Guests will be able to pick a pot, pick a plant and decorate their very own succulents to bring home. Floral and Hardy are also featuring a collection of house plants the garden center specializes in.
Philly Home + Garden Show | Facebook | Instagram
February 25-27 at Greater Philadelphia Expo Center At Oaks
Cameron Peters Floral Design | Facebook | Instagram
34 South Main Street, Phoenixville, PA 19460
Floral & Hardy of Skippack | Facebook | Instagram
4007 West Skippack Pike, Skippack, PA 19474
Pure Roots Provisions features 7 menus from 7 chefs on one app
Inside a massive kitchen in King of Prussia, there's a pastry chef making cookies and a sushi chef making salmon rolls and poke bowls
There's a pasta dish with broccoli rabe cooking on the stove and burgers on the grill.
It's 7 restaurants, 7 chefs, 7 menus under one roof called Pure Roots Provisions.
Yohann Zinier and Andrew Masciangelo came up with the concept based on their own family struggles of trying to please everyone at mealtime.
The two met while working together at Savona restaurant in Gulph Mills.
While Savona is all about fine dining. Pure Roots is about bringing value to the table, while still using high-quality ingredients and good cooking techniques.
While fine dining took a big hit during COVID and takeout and delivery reigned, the two say they got the idea long before that.
For Valentines Day, you can mix and match to your heart's content.
There's Cobb salad from Wonder Leaf restaurant, homemade meatballs from Grazia, and a trio of sliders from Sparq barbecue. For dessert, maybe a berry cobbler from Upstate Burgers and Wings...all on your dinner table with the tap of a single app.
Pure Roots Provisions | Website | Facebook |Instagram
411 Swedeland Rd, King of Prussia, PA 19406
484-222-2288
Delivery is available within a 5-mile radius but you can pickup
Main Line Health's heart-healthy recipes for Valentine's Day dinner
At Main Line Health, registered dietician-nutritionist Amy Deahl-Greenlaw uses the Teaching Kitchen for classes and demonstrations.
The classes are not just for patients, but for the community as well.
Offerings are still virtual for now due to the pandemic, but their website has online webinars on a variety of heart health and nutrition topics.
Until the kitchen can open again, Deahl-Greenlaw shared two heart-healthy recipes perfect for cooking your Valentine's Day dinner at home.
Main Line Health | Facebook | YouTube channel | Events & Classes
Marinated Vegetable Salad with Citrus VinaigretteINGREDIENTS
For the Vegetable Salad:
- 1 cup green beans
- 1 cup fresh broccoli, cut into bite-size pieces
- 3 medium carrots, sliced
- 3/4 small red onion, cut into thin strips
- 1 medium diced tomato
- 1 small can mandarin oranges, drained and rinsed
- 1/2 cup 100% orange juice
- 1/4 cup fresh cilantro, or 2 Tablespoons dried cilantro
- 1 tablespoon bottled lime juice, or juice of 1 medium lime
- 1 tablespoon olive oil, extra virgin preferred
- 1 teaspoon honey
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon low-sodium soy sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger, or 1 teaspoon grated, peeled gingerroot
+ In a large bowl, toss together the salad ingredients.
+ In a small bowl, whisk together the vinaigrette ingredients. (If using a food processor or blender, process the vinaigrette ingredients.
+ Pour the dressing over the salad, tossing to coat.
+ Cover and marinate for at least 4 hours.
Bean and Corn Salsa
- 1 15-oz can black beans, drained and rinsed (no-salt-added, or low-sodium)
- 1 15-oz can whole-kernel corn, drained and rinsed (no-salt-added, or low-sodium) OR 3/4 cup frozen corn, thawed
- 1 medium bell pepper, diced
- 1 medium tomato, diced
- 1/2 cup red onion, diced
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic (from jar)
- 2 teaspoons chopped cilantro
- 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
- 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- Juice of 1 medium lime
+ In a large salad bowl, toss together all the ingredients. Chill for at least 1 hour before serving.
Tip: This dish can be served chilled with a meal or microwave it to use as a filling for tacos.
Tip: To avoid tearing up when dicing the red onion, refrigerate the onion for 30 minutes prior.
Double dip for Super Bowl, Valentine's Day at Live! Casino
Live! Casino and Hotel has the perfect double-dip for couples looking for entertainment on Super Bowl Sunday and a romantic dinner on Valentine's Monday.
With both big events happening back-to-back, you can start at Sports and Social on Sunday with one of the area's largest TV screens, a 52-inch picture, where the game will be front and center.
The space offers custom tailgate packages for the big game where you can order food and drink.
And, since it is a casino, they have a list of betting options for the big game if you want to put a friendly wager down.
Then on Valentine's Day, The Prime Rib is offering a special menu that includes the top-choice beef they specialize in, seafood and decadent desserts.
The culinary team has prepared a wine pairing menu adding easy choices for guests to accentuate the meal.
Live! Casino & Hotel | Facebook | Instagram
900 Packer Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Singer Laurin Talese set to premiere new jazz album in Philly
Laurin Talese is being hailed as the voice of jazz for this generation and she's performing at the Kimmel Center's Perelman Theater in just a few weeks.
Talese will be premiering her new album Museum of Living Stories.
"And I titled it that because when you go to a museum, you're appreciating the richness and the beauty of it, and the experience. And that's what I think people should do with songs," says Talese.
"One of the really captivating things about Laurin Talese is the energy," says Matias Tarnopolsky, President and CEO of the Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc.
Talese wrote the music during the pandemic.
"There was civil unrest that took place and a whole flurry of just frenetic energy, but also energy to carve out for yourself to actually just breathe and hear your thoughts," says Talese.
"We can begin to see the fruits that artists have invested since the pandemic that comes from both heart and soul. That is so rare," says Tarnopolsky.
Talese grew up in Ohio in a family of singers.
"I've been singing since I was about 7 years old," says Talese.
She started singing jazz at 15 and came to Philadelphia to attend the University of the Arts.
"I would walk down from school and go straight to Zanzibar Blue. Such a rich legacy is here. So much glamour, so much grit," says Talese.
Now, Talese is a teacher and Cultural Ambassador for the State Department.
"She is part of the cultural DNA of Philadelphia. She has appeared with the Philadelphia Orchestra on numerous occasions," says Tarnopolsky.
This will be her first solo show in Philadelphia since the start of the pandemic
"You really should come if you want to hear some good, complex but also soul-stirring and soul-soothing music," says Talese.
Talese will be at the Perelman Theater Saturday, February 19th.
--
Laurin Talese at the Perelman Theater | Facebook | Instagram
Kimmel Cultural Campus
300 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19102
Performing Saturday, February 19th, 2022
Oyster House is normally closed on Mondays but since Valentine's Day falls on a Monday this year, the restaurant will be open with some special items on the menu.
There's also a special couple's shucking class, called Shuckbuddies 101 from 2-3 pm on Valentine's Day. Couples will get a tutorial along with a how-to book and a shucking knife to take home.
Oyster House | Website | Facebook | Instagram
1516 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19102
215-567-7683
Looking to get physical on date night?
Society Hill Dance Academy is hosting couples dance classes throughout the evening on Saturday, Feb. 12 and the 14th, offering lessons on 'the dances of love,' bachata and tango.
Society Hill Dance Academy | Facebook | Instagram | Couples Dance Lessons
1919 East Passyunk Avenue
215-574-3574
At Concierge Ballroom in Old City, you can let your love soar with Acro for lovers from Acro.
The special Valentine's class includes chocolate and champagne and the chance to lean on your partner-stretching your body and open your heart-both literally and figuratively.
Acro&: Acro for Lovers | Acro for Lovers Event | Instagram
Saturday, 2/12, 11am-12:30pm AND 1:30-3:00pm $80/pair. Acro, therapeutic flying, partner massage, champagne, chocolate, and MORE!!
Concierge ballroom | Website. | Instagram
30 S 7th St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(267) 609-9340
Looking to take in some culture with your love?
Broadway Philly is putting on Hadestown February 9-20, bringing not one love story but two to the Academy of Music stage.
Broadway Philadelphia presents Hadestown | Tickets
Academy of Music
240 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19102
For film lovers, the Philadelphia Film Society is honoring the life and legacy of Academy Award winner, Sydney Poitier, showing some of his most popular movies throughout the month of February.
Philadelphia Film Center
1412 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19102
A RAISIN IN THE SUN, Feb. 5 | IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT, Feb. 11 | GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER, Feb. 19 | SNEAKERS, Feb. 27
And you can go Dancin' in the Streets with the Philly POPS: The Music of Motown.
The concert will feature music by Marvin Gaye, the Four Tops, Martha Reeves, Michael Jackson, Diana Ross, the Temptations, Stevie Wonder and more. And there's a special nod to Philly's own legendary producers, Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff.
Philly POPS present Dancin' In the Streets: The Music of Motown | Tickets
Feb. 18-20
Kimmel Center, Verizon Hall
300 S Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19102
For football fans looking to celebrate love while watching the game, Del Rossi's Cheesesteak and Pizza Company has lots of game day specialties. Their name says it all; they have beef and chicken cheesesteaks on the menu, along with square pizza pies served thin and crispy Brooklyn style.
The dough takes 3 days to make so order ahead for the big game.
Del Rossi's Cheesesteak and Pizza Co. | Facebook | Instagram
538 N 4th Street Philadelphia, PA, 19123
267-687-8874
-
Super Bowl Sunday is also Puppy Bowl Sunday and Devil's Den in South Philadelphia is hosting a Puppy Bowl Watch Party with adorable, adoptable dogs on-site from Morris Animal Refuge
Devil's Den Puppy Bowl Watch Party | Instagram
Sunday, February 13th @ 2-5pm
1148 S 11th St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147
215-339-0855
Morris Animal Refuge | Facebook | Instagram
1242 Lombard Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147
215-735-9570