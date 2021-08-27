theft

Police investigate stolen van that belongs to nonprofit organization in Roxborough

The nonprofit Philly Unknown works directly with those who are homeless and living with addiction in Kensington.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Police investigate stolen van that belongs to nonprofit in Roxborough

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a stolen van that belonged to a local nonprofit organization trying to help people in need.

The van full of donated goods was stolen in the city's Roxborough section.

The nonprofit Philly Unknown works directly with those who are homeless and living with addiction in Kensington.

Britt Carpenter of Philly Unknown says he realized the van was missing Thursday afternoon.

Inside the van were water, food, clothes, tents, and dozens of care packages assembled by a senior home in Lansdale, Montgomery County.

The items were planned to be distributed Friday during the nonprofit's weekly outreach.

Carpenter says he routinely parks the 15 passenger van on the 200 block of Osborne Street. The last time he used it was last weekend.

He does admit it was left unlocked.

"I've never locked it in three years here because people drop off donations and stuff that people can use," he said.

Salt in the wound to the community organization that was targeted multiple times by vandals in June.

Carpenter says their community garden on Ruth Street was damaged four times in one month.

"It's a little discouraging," he said. "I hope the reason you took it was for a really good reason, but I hope you realize that you're disappointing a lot of people who need and rely upon our outreach."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiatheftstolen carnonprofit
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THEFT
Massive Snoop Dogg bobbleheads stolen from 3 grocery stores
Thief steals 40 pairs of eyeglasses worth $10K from Center City store
Drone, K9s help track Radnor Township burglary suspect
Woman left husband's body at morgue, spent GoFundMe money: Prosecutor
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia airport will soon be welcoming Afghan refugees
Local lawmakers weighing on deadly Kabul airport attack
Bucks County school board votes to pause diversity program
Supreme Court allows evictions to resume during pandemic
Man found dead outside elementary school after rock assault
COVID-19 survivor goes home after being in medically induced coma
New images released of what Fairmount Park rapist could look like
Show More
Tropical Storm Ida forms with Louisiana landfall favorable
What to know about Afghanistan's Islamic State after Kabul attack
Phillies 1B Rhys Hoskins out for season with abdomen tear
Philly schools make last minute COVID safety preps before August 31
'Flag Day': A chat with father-daughter duo Sean & Dylan Penn
More TOP STORIES News