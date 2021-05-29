Vandal targets historic Reading Terminal Market

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Vandal targets historic Reading Terminal Market

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Surveillance cameras captured a man armed with what appeared to be a paint sprayer, pumping paint onto the windows of Reading Terminal Market.

The south side of the nearly 130-year-old building was a target of vandalism.

"We saw an individual who looked liked they were very intentionally garbed and carrying a paint, or what appears to be a paint gun, and sprayed the entire block," said Annie Allman, CEO, GM of Reading Terminal.

One suspect and an undisclosed amount of damage was discovered Thursday morning.

"We've seen some graffiti, never the length that it hit," said Vincent Iovine.

Iovine, whose windows were damaged, has been at Reading Terminal for 30 years.

The windows were power washed, but the paint left serious damage on the historic brick and wood siding that will now have to be restored.

It's not clear what prompted the vandalism, but Philadelphia police are aware and are investigating.

"It is is salt in the wound, but we have an incredibly resilient merchant family here and incredibly loyal customers," Allman said.

Next week, Reading Terminal will launch online summer fundraisers to raise money for building expenses.

Repairing the damage will be one of those things.

If you recognize the man in the surveillance video, you're asked to contact police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimevandalism
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Memorial Day Weekend begins cool and wet
Philly to drop additional restrictions on June 2; Sixers, Phillies return to full capacity
New Jersey lifts indoor mask mandate | What you should know
Around $28,000 stolen in catalytic converter thefts to one local business
'Free at last': Man released after being wrongfully convicted, imprisoned for nearly 30 years
Looking for an indoor activity this weekend? Here are some ideas
Troubleshooters: Major backlog for federal COVID-19 funeral assistance
Show More
High gas prices not deterring travelers this holiday weekend
Driver killed, passenger ejected in Roosevelt Boulevard crash
GOP blocks bipartisan probe of deadly Jan. 6 riot at Capitol
Woman left for dead after being struck by off-road vehicle
Philadelphia Flyers Alumni donates bike to child with special needs
More TOP STORIES News