Veterans Day: Wawa, Dunkin' offering freebies for vets, military

Dunkin'
At Dunkin', veterans and active duty military can get a free donut of their choice, no purchase necessary, at locations on Wednesday.
Dunkin' is also teaming up with A Million Thanks, a nonprofit organization that supports active, reserve, and Veteran military by sending millions of letters of thanks and encouragement directly to service members.
Dunkin' is making a $10,000 donation to A Million Thanks.
To aid United States military families with critically ill children, the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation is gifting the Believe in Tomorrow Children's Foundation a $25,000 grant.
Dunkin' customers can also send an e-gift card to veterans in their life at DunkinCoffeeBreak.com.
Wawa
Wawa is offering free coffee of any size to veterans, active military members and their families. No military ID required.
Wawa stores throughout the tri-state area will be participating.
In addition, The Wawa Foundation will present a check to the USO for $763,332, funds raised through in-store coin and scan campaigns held at every Wawa store during the summer of 2020, including a $50,000 scan match from The Wawa Foundation.
The funds go to programs supporting the military and their families and are distributed to the local USO centers located throughout Wawa's operating area.
On Tuesday, Wawa associates and members of the USO, Air National Guard and Army National Guard assembled more than 5,000 care packages to be sent to military currently deployed. The event looked a little different than past years with health screenings, assembly shifts and face coverings.