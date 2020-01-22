Video captures scene of deadly shooting in Wynnefield Heights Target parking lot; victim identified

It happened around 9 p.m. along the 4000 block of City Avenue.
Police said 25-year-old Daykwan Carter was found in a Jeep Grand Cherokee with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two other male victims, a 31-year-old and 24-year-old, ran into the store looking for help, police said.
They were taken to Lankenau Hospital with gunshot wounds to the back and shoulder; they are listed in critical condition.
Video shows three cars parked next to each other. One car rolls off and crashes into other cars, about 15 seconds later, a black car, pulls off and speeds away, running a red light.
Authorities are looking into whether the two men were in another Jeep that crashed into several parked cars in the parking lot.
"It's absolutely dangerous. The fact that there weren't more people who were injured-- you know we're very, very fortunate," said Acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter. "The fact that someone would either want something bad enough or want to protect something bad enough to open fire in a parking lot is absolutely frightening."
Two guns and what appeared to be a bag of marijuana were recovered at the scene, according to authorities.
Coulter said the shooting may have been either an attempted robbery or a drug deal gone bad.
Customers were stunned by the violence.
"This was like literally feet from me," said customer, Jennifer Friedrichs.
Jennifer Friedrichs says her car was damaged in the chaos. She says she could have easily been a victim.
"My receipt says 9:02 and the shooting was at 8:55. That is why I didn't get any sleep last night because I have run it through my mind and I really need to stop doing it," said Friedrichs.
A Pennsylvania senator was in the Target about an hour before the shots were fired. He says lawmakers have to tackle gun violence head-on.
"Hopefully they will apprehend everyone who needs to be apprehended, hopefully, we'll get justice here. But there is a bigger issue that has to be addressed. Let us control the gun laws in our city," said State Senator Vincent Hughes.
Police are still working to see how the two victims are connected to the crime.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.