Video shows angry customer pulling gun on Chinese food store worker in Philadelphia

EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows angry customer pulling gun on Chinese food store worker

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for the woman who pulled a gun on a worker at a Chinese food store.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on April 26 at Panda Chinese Food at 6601 N. Uber Street.

RELATED: 16-year-old connected to 4 Philly murders, including shooting near prison

Police say the suspect placed an order, but then became angry because of how long she had to wait for her food.

The victim, a 41-year-old woman, told police the suspect began cursing before pulling out a silver revolver and pointing it at her.



The suspect fled the shop a short time later. No one was injured.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Philadelphia police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaassaultguns
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Cooler with strong winds tomorrow
Contact tracing breach impacts private info of 72K people in Pa.
Lady Gaga dognappers arrested, Los Angeles police say
Victims and suspect in Smyrna shootings identified
2 teens shot in Southwest Philadelphia
Philadelphia hotel and restaurant industries prepare for return of workforce
Philadelphia Phillies surprise "all-star" teacher in New Jersey
Show More
Latinos projected to be fastest-growing group of Alzheimer's diagnoses
'She deserves it': Local teen surprised with $50K college scholarship
5 dead, including 2 deputies, following NC standoff
Delphi murders 'might' be connected to nearby kidnapping case: Sheriff
Police ID victim killed in Parkway crash; adult, 4 children injured
More TOP STORIES News