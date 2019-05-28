Bittersweet video shows Maleah Davis smiling before disappearance

HOUSTON -- New images show missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis smiling after brain surgery, just weeks before she vanished.

Maleah's mother shared video of her daughter with KTRK-TV.

The video shows nurses wheeling Maleah to her hospital room after undergoing surgery in March.

She cracks a smile while holding a rainbow balloon, and the room erupts in cheers.

Maleah vanished in early May.

Her mother's former fiancé, Derion Vence, has been charged with evidence tampering in the case.

A total of $20,000 in rewards have been offered for information leading police to her location or a conviction in the case.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasmissing girlmissing childrenu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family identifies teen run over by 71-year-old driver
Counselors deployed to Garnet Valley MS following death of former teacher
Burnout deemed medical diagnosis
Accuweather: Downpours, Severe Storms Likely Today
Teen shot after bullet comes through bedroom window in North Philly
Good Samaritan saves injured Bald Eagle
1-year-old boy killed in N.C. golf cart accident
Show More
Tornadoes leave trail of destruction across Ohio, Indiana
College grad's photo honors sacrifice of farm worker parents
Home Depot workers build walker for 2-year-old boy out of PVC pipe
Man killed, woman injured after being struck by vehicle in Ocean City
Fire crews battle restaurant blaze in Montgomery County
More TOP STORIES News