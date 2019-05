Bittersweet video shows Maleah Davis smiling before disappearance

HOUSTON -- New images show missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis smiling after brain surgery, just weeks before she vanished.Maleah's mother shared video of her daughter with KTRK-TV.The video shows nurses wheeling Maleah to her hospital room after undergoing surgery in March.She cracks a smile while holding a rainbow balloon, and the room erupts in cheers.Maleah vanished in early May.Her mother's former fiancé, Derion Vence , has been charged with evidence tampering in the case.A total of $20,000 in rewards have been offered for information leading police to her location or a conviction in the case.