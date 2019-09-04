VIDEO: SUV pulling U-Haul trailer hydroplanes, plows into 2 firefighters on Oklahoma road

OKAHOMA -- Two firefighters suffered minor injuries after a U-Haul trailer being pulled by a SUV plowed into them.

The incident happened in Oklahoma and was captured by a dashboard camera. The footage shows the moment the SUV lost control.

The two men were standing on the side of a road in the rain when the car hydroplaned and crashed into another vehicle on the shoulder of the road, causing the U-Haul trailer to whiplash and hit them.

Both men suffered only minor bruises and are expected to make a full recovery.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oklahomacar accidentdashcam videou.s. & worldcrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Manhunt underway after gunman opens fire on plainclothes Philly police officer
Arrest made in woman's 1991 murder; body found in Delco
NJ couple leading effort to help son, neighbors stranded in Bahamas
Over 100 pets flown into Delaware to escape Hurricane Dorian
Missing child reported kidnapped found dead
Bahamas PM says Dorian death toll climbs to 7
Woman shoots neighbor, then herself at veterans apartment community
Show More
Fmr. Phillies minor league player dies after skateboard accident
Seniors at New Jersey school row to first day of school
The state of our job market is strong
Cecily Tynan feeds the emus during Zoo Adventures
Former priest arrested for allegedly assaulting 2 altar boys
More TOP STORIES News