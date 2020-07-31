Coronavirus

VIDEO: Woman assaulted in New Jersey Staples after asking fellow customer to wear mask

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- A 54-year-old woman who recently had a liver transplant was assaulted inside a New Jersey Staples store after asking the assailant to wear a mask, and the incident was caught on surveillance video.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in Hackensack.

Police say the victim was using the fax/copy machine when another woman approached to use a nearby machine with her own mask pulled below her mouth.

The victim told her to wear her mask, and the suspect became angry and started yelling.

Raw video of attack:
EMBED More News Videos

A woman attacked a 54-year-old in a Hackensack Staples after being told to put a mask on, police say



She approached the victim, who raised her cane and pointed it directly at the suspect, coming within inches of her chest.

The suspect then grabbed the victim, violently threw her to the ground, and left the store.

The victim was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center with a broken leg.

No arrests have been made

Hackensack police are asking anyone with information or who may be able to identify the attacker to contact CrimeStoppers at 844-466-6789.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseyhealthface maskmedicalassaultcoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Bryan Cranston recovers from COVID-19, donates plasma
Murphy says NJ's COVID-19 figures are 'setting off alarms'
Millions set to lose $600 unemployment boost today
Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Wolf: No truth to rumor he's closing Pennsylvania schools
No new positive results for Phillies; Cardinals game postponed
Murphy says NJ's COVID-19 figures are 'setting off alarms'
More than 100 displaced after massive apartment fire
Fox attacks girl near NJ home, neighbor comes to her aid
Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available
Teen arrested in Twitter hack that hit Obama, Gates accounts
Show More
PIAA responds after calls for parents at sporting events
Norristown School District suspends all fall sports
Isaias on track for US East Coast; Florida issues hurricane watch
AccuWeather: Rain At Times, Cooler Today
Answers to Election Day questions stirred by Trump's tweets
More TOP STORIES News