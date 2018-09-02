HIGH-SPEED CHASE

WILD CHASE VIDEO: Woman with baby leads DPS troopers on high-speed chase and then tries to carjack another motorist in Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman with baby leads DPS on chase and then tries to carjack another motorist

The Texas Department of Public Safety released new video of a woman with a baby leading authorities on a chase that happened in June.

The footage shows a woman driving at a high rate of speed before crashing into another vehicle at an intersection.

The woman is then seen pulling a baby out of the back of her SUV and running from police while holding the child and then jumping into the front seat of a passing vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle quickly ran out and removed a child from the back seat before troopers are seen taking the female suspect into custody in the middle of the road.

The woman was charged with evading arrest, possession of controlled substance and endangering a child. Officials in Bexar County say the woman had an open felony warrant before the incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
high-speed chasebabyarrestu.s. & worldSan Antonio
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HIGH-SPEED CHASE
Chase suspect hits other car, flips his SUV on freeway
VIDEO: Chase ends in dramatic head-on crash near Phoenix
Dog takes down suspect after police chase in Houston
Man broadcasts live on Facebook stolen truck chase
More high-speed chase
Top Stories
Visibly angered Doug Pederson addresses Eagles QB reports
Woman waiting for bus struck, killed in hit-and-run
Man visiting from Florida shot, killed in Germantown
Source: Brooklyn child rape suspect an MS-13 gang member
Woman accused of poisoning husband with eye drops
Airliner from Philly nearly landed at wrong Fla. airport
Woman wins more than $2 million at the Borgata casino
3 hospitalized after SUV crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Show More
Police: Intoxicated man grabbed woman by throat
George W. Bush sneaks Michelle Obama candy during funeral
9 injured, 4 missing after boats collide on Colorado River
Car lands in pond after driver misses turn in Newark
Cardinal asks for prayers amid calls for his resignation
More News