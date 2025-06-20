Anthony Ramos talks Marvel's 'Ironheart,' the new Disney+ series

Anthony Ramos brings Parker Robbins, aka "The Hood," to life in "Ironheart."

NEW YORK -- Marvel Television's "Ironheart" debuts on Disney+ June 24.

The new series follows Riri Williams, a young genius inventor played by Dominique Thorne, who we first met in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Now, we'll get to see her journey unfold more deeply as she returns to her hometown of Chicago, caught in a battle between tech and magic.

Riri's brilliant iron suit designs bring her face-to-face with Parker Robbins, aka "The Hood" (Anthony Ramos), whose mysterious powers add an unexpected twist.

Ramos sits down with Eyewitness News entertainment reporter Joelle Garguilo in the latest edition of "The Sitdown."

