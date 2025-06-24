Local Spotlight | Comprehensive Cancer Care at Main Line Health

6abc STUDIOS (WPVI) -- Nearly everyone has been touched by cancer in some way. For the most part, one of the biggest cancer risk factors is age - cancer has traditionally affected people over age 65. While we're seeing great strides in cancer prevention, treatment and survival overall, there is an alarming new reality as well.

Cancer rates in people ages 18 to 49 have increased every year for the past 10 years. This trend is especially troubling in women. According to the American Cancer Society, cancer incidence rates in women under 50 are now 82% higher than their male counterparts, up from 51% in 2002.

Local Spotlight is joined by Dr. Grayce Selig, a medical oncologist and hematologist at Main Line Health. We take a look into why more young people are being diagnosed with cancer and what they can do to prevent it.

