7-year-old cancer warrior joins Montgomery County cheer squad for Gold Out Game

ByTom Kretschmer WPVI logo
Saturday, September 14, 2024 9:21PM
ROYERSFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A very special honorary cheerleader graced the field at a Montgomery County High School football game.

Madison Piercy, 7, was diagnosed at a young age with a brain tumor.

But that didn't stop her from shining bright.

Madison joined the Spring-Ford High School cheer squad as part of a Gold Out Game.

The game honors those who have struggled with or overcome cancer.

Action News Photographer Tom Kretschmer has the sights and sounds of the golden performance in the video above.

