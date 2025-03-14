Irish dance school helps Houston youth perfect traditional dance

"This is our time to shine:" The Cass-Barrington Academy is preparing for the World Championships in Europe, but first St. Patrick's Day.

"This is our time to shine:" The Cass-Barrington Academy is preparing for the World Championships in Europe, but first St. Patrick's Day.

"This is our time to shine:" The Cass-Barrington Academy is preparing for the World Championships in Europe, but first St. Patrick's Day.

"This is our time to shine:" The Cass-Barrington Academy is preparing for the World Championships in Europe, but first St. Patrick's Day.

HOUSTON, Texas -- The students of the Cass-Barrington Academy of Irish Dance are looking forward to St. Patrick's Day.

"This is our time to shine," Founder Erin Cass said.

The academy is one of the largest Irish dance schools in southeast Texas, and dancers begin their training as early as age 5.

Cass said students not only learn the art form, but also build skills they'll use throughout their lives.

One student, Michael Pixton, recently won a national competition in Ireland and is preparing for the World Championships held around Easter in Europe.

"We are very proud of him," Cass said. "What a special thing. The boy from Texas winning the All-Ireland championship."

Pixton said his rigorous training schedule and the performances around Houston for St. Patrick's Day is the perfect balance to help him prepare for his next big competition.

You can catch these young Irish dancers in the 64th annual St. Patrick's Day parade on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at noon in Downtown Houston.