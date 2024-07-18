Century plant blooms at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pa.

Something very special is blooming at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pa. right now.

Something very special is blooming at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pa. right now.

Something very special is blooming at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pa. right now.

Something very special is blooming at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pa. right now.

KENNETT SQUARE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Something very special is blooming at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pa. right now.

The rare century plant only flowers once every few decades.

"In its native habitat, it could take up to 100 years to grow to flower. But here at Longwood Gardens, ours is a rockstar, you could say, living life pretty large," said East Conservatory Manager Karl Gercens.

The 36-foot-tall plant in the Silver Garden is bursting through the greenhouse.

"We actually took a pane of glass out and we have hundreds of flowers up top - bees, butterflies, birds pollinating that thing," says Gercens.

This one is 22 years old. It will bloom once, then die.

"I'm glad to see it. This is my last century!" said Linda Steelman of Kennett Square.

But before then, it's drawing quite the crowd. Ebbie Alfree and Russell Oden stopped on their way home from Jim Thorpe, Pa. to Wilmington, Delaware.

"People come from all over the world, all over the world. We saw license plates from Kansas out there! All over the country to see this today," they said.

This plant, a third generation grown from the two before it, will live on in some way for decades to come.

"It's actually a clone, the exact same plant, but just a smaller one. We planted it and it flowered. And then we took a baby off of that one and flowered, that's the one we're seeing now," said Gercens.

The Century Plant will be in bloom through October.