Communities across Delaware Valley remember lives lost to 9/11 attacks on 23rd anniversary

In New Jersey, first responders held a solemn procession to remember the sacrifice and bravery of emergency crews who were there for the attack.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Across the Delaware Valley, remembrances, services, and acts of community kindness marked the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on Wednesday.

From Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood to Bucks County, people came together to honor the lives that were lost.

Bucks County suffered the highest number of 9/11 casualties throughout the state.

Tara Bane lost her husband Michael, who worked on the 100th floor of the North Tower.

"The life that we had together is soothing and healing," she said at an event held in the Garden of Reflection.

