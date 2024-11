Darlene Love talks about performing in 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The countdown is on to the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade and we have a star-studded lineup joining us for the big event!

It's the oldest Thanksgiving Day parade in the nation and this year makes it 105!

R &B soul singer Darlene Love joined our Alicia Vitarelli to talk about her upcoming performance!