Pan de Muerto is a Day of the Dead staple, and this family-owned bakery makes it fresh year-round

MONTEBELLO, Calif. -- Chapala Bakery, a family-owned bakery that has been handed down over several generations, is renowned for their mouthwatering pan de muerto, a traditional Mexican sweet bread enjoyed especially during the Day of the Dead. While the bakery produces pan de muerto year-round, their output significantly increases in the weeks leading up to the holiday, as families and friends gather to honor their loved ones.

"Around October and November we definitely get a big demand," said Daniella De la Torre, who manages Chapala Bakery in Montebello, California. "The different versions that we sell are the ones that have just sugar or the ones that have sesame seeds on them."

"Food's important for any holiday," said local resident Jovita Escobar. "We love to have turkey for Thanksgiving. For Christmas, if you're Hispanic, you love to have tamales. And for Dia de los Muertos, you have to have your Dia de Los Muertos bread."



Chapala Bakery

2472 W Whittier Blvd

Montebello, CA 90640

(323) 720-1225

https://chapalabakery.weebly.com/