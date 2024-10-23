Dodgers fan creates wearable works of art inspired by Day of the Dead

Lily Martinez, known as Lily L.A. Catrina, celebrates her culture and Dodgers fandom by creating Dia De Los Muertos-inspired costumes.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- Day of the Dead is a time of joy, remembrance, and connection, and designer Lily Martinez has captured this spirit through her fashion. With her striking designs, she transforms the rich cultural heritage of Da de los Muertos into wearable art, blending tradition with contemporary flair.

"My focus is making Catrinas because it's a juxtaposition of all the things that I love," said Martinez.

When her favorite baseball team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, began celebrating the holiday at a game each year, she started of a tradition of creating and wearing a game day outfit that brings together her culture and her fandom.

"I love that baseball is celebrating it," said Martinez. "It just shows you the power of our culture. It's a beautiful holiday. It's really about family, unity, being together, and celebrating life."

For more, follow Lily L.A. Catrina on social media: @lilylove123