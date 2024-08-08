New Jersey couple lives 'the sweet life' serving gelato at Dolce Vita Gelateria

Nick and Kim Corso opened 'Dolce Vita Gelateria' to share the secrets they've discovered about Italian gelato with the South Jersey community.

SEWELL, New Jersey -- Nick and Kim Corso have traced their family's footsteps all the way back to Italy a number of times.

And what they discovered was a taste of gelato too delicious to keep to themselves.

They opened 'Dolce Vita Gelateria' in the spring of 2023 and have already developed a loyal following of customers.

The Corso's children make it a family affair.

Their son, Dante, handles information technology and web applications.

Their daughter, Alyssa, has become her father's apprentice studying the art of gelato-making.

To learn more about 'Dolce Vita Gelateria,' watch the video above and visit their website.