New Jersey couple lives 'the sweet life' serving gelato at Dolce Vita Gelateria

SEWELL, New Jersey -- Nick and Kim Corso have traced their family's footsteps all the way back to Italy a number of times.
And what they discovered was a taste of gelato too delicious to keep to themselves.
They opened 'Dolce Vita Gelateria' in the spring of 2023 and have already developed a loyal following of customers.
The Corso's children make it a family affair.
Their son, Dante, handles information technology and web applications.
Their daughter, Alyssa, has become her father's apprentice studying the art of gelato-making.
To learn more about 'Dolce Vita Gelateria,' watch the video above and visit their website.