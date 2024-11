Father, son duo turns love for clowns into decades-long Thanksgiving parade tradition

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We are counting down to the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade.



Jerel Ruttenberg began volunteering to walk as a clown in the parade as a way to bond with his special needs son. That was in 1987.



Now, more than three decades later, the father and son have turned their shared community connection into one of the best family traditions.

Action News' Christie Ileto has more.