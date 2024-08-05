GF Sweeties satisfies the sweet tooth with gluten-free cookies, cupcakes, and desserts

We head to Haddon Township to satisfy the sweet tooth for those with dietary restrictions. GF Sweeties is the vision of a mother who recognized a need as she dealt with her daughter's diagnosis.

We head to Haddon Township to satisfy the sweet tooth for those with dietary restrictions. GF Sweeties is the vision of a mother who recognized a need as she dealt with her daughter's diagnosis.

We head to Haddon Township to satisfy the sweet tooth for those with dietary restrictions. GF Sweeties is the vision of a mother who recognized a need as she dealt with her daughter's diagnosis.

We head to Haddon Township to satisfy the sweet tooth for those with dietary restrictions. GF Sweeties is the vision of a mother who recognized a need as she dealt with her daughter's diagnosis.

HADDON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Sachiko Levinson started GF Sweeties during the pandemic.

After being laid off from a job in business, she decided to try her hand in the kitchen.

Inspired by her daughter's dietary restrictions, she chose to share her family's gluten free favorites with the world.

GF Sweeties operates out of the SoHa Arts building.

Sachiko designed a kitchen dedicated to her gluten-free creations.

There is a storefront attached to the kitchen where you can find daily creations like scones and muffins.

There are also cookies and cupcakes filled with housemade surprises like strawberry and vanilla cream.

Many of the products she makes are also vegan and dairy-free.

Her goal is to provide a variety of products for those who are often left with few choices because of dietary restrictions.

GF Sweeties | Facebook | Instagram

SoHa Arts Building, 1001 White Horse Pike, Haddon Township, NJ 08107