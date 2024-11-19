The cast of 'Interior Chinatown' shares their favorite spots in NYC's Chinatown

November 19, 2024 -- In Manhattan's Chinatown, small businesses ranging from jewelers to dim sum restaurants line the bright, bustling streets. This lively setting is reflective of the Chinatown seen in Hulu's new show, "Interior Chinatown," which follows main character Willis Wu, played by Jimmy O. Yang, whose once monotonous life has taken on a whole new element of mystery.

After seeing the amazing sights and sounds of Chinatown on screen, it's easy to feel inspired to take a visit. While it can sometimes be difficult to find the spots loved by locals, thanks to Mott Street Girls walking tour guide, Chloe Chan, you'll get a local's look into the best spots in Manhattan's Chinatown.

Mott Street Girls is a minority and women-owned business that hosts Chinatown walking tours with the goal of preserving Chinatown's cultural heritage, as well as sharing the stories of flagship small businesses integral to the community.

"As tour guides, as ambassadors to our community, we really try to preserve the stories, as well as let more people learn about them," says Chan regarding MSG's mission.

On this tour, Chloe even hits some spots personally recommended by the cast and crew themselves, including Joe's Shanghai and New Top Jewelry.

"There's a lot of stories about gentrification kicking the locals out, and hopefully, this show shines a little bit of light on their real life," says Yang about the potential impact of the show. "Behind their job as a waiter, behind [ the ] kitschy facade of Chinatown, the real lives of these people that live in Chinatown and rely on the community."

Be sure to check out your local Chinatown, and stream all episodes of "Interior Chinatown" on Hulu now.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.