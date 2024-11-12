Jesse Eisenberg discusses new film 'A Real Pain' and its personal meaning to him

The new movie 'A Real Pain' focuses on two cousins taking a trip overseas to connect with their family's painful past.

Jesse Eisenberg discusses new film 'A Real Pain' and its meaning

Jesse Eisenberg discusses new film 'A Real Pain' and its meaning The new movie 'A Real Pain' focuses on two cousins taking a trip overseas to connect with their family's painful past.

Jesse Eisenberg discusses new film 'A Real Pain' and its meaning The new movie 'A Real Pain' focuses on two cousins taking a trip overseas to connect with their family's painful past.

Jesse Eisenberg discusses new film 'A Real Pain' and its meaning The new movie 'A Real Pain' focuses on two cousins taking a trip overseas to connect with their family's painful past.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The new movie 'A Real Pain' focuses on two cousins taking a trip overseas to connect with their family's painful past.

It was written, directed by, and stars Jesse Eisenberg.

Eisenberg and his co-star, Keiran Culkin, play two high-contrast cousins mourning the loss of their grandmother.

In order to reconnect with her, her past, and their shared heritage, the duo embarks on a Polish Holocaust tour.

Both are looking for something meaningful on this trip and possibly a deeper connection with one another.

Eisenberg sat down with Action News' Alicia Vitarelly, where they talked about why this movie is so personal to him among many other things.

Watch the video above for more.