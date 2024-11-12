Jesse Eisenberg discusses new film 'A Real Pain' and its personal meaning to him

BreakingCrews battling 3-alarm fire in Pine Hill, NJ | Chopper 6 LIVE
ByAlicia Vitarelli WPVI logo
Tuesday, November 12, 2024 11:10PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The new movie 'A Real Pain' focuses on two cousins taking a trip overseas to connect with their family's painful past.

It was written, directed by, and stars Jesse Eisenberg.

Eisenberg and his co-star, Keiran Culkin, play two high-contrast cousins mourning the loss of their grandmother.

In order to reconnect with her, her past, and their shared heritage, the duo embarks on a Polish Holocaust tour.

Both are looking for something meaningful on this trip and possibly a deeper connection with one another.

Eisenberg sat down with Action News' Alicia Vitarelly, where they talked about why this movie is so personal to him among many other things.

