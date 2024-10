Top 6: Jewish delis in Philadelphia - Part 2

Action News' Jessica Boyington checks out more of the area's best Jewish Delis in this week's Top 6 -- part 2!

Action News' Jessica Boyington checks out more of the area's best Jewish Delis in this week's Top 6 -- part 2!

Action News' Jessica Boyington checks out more of the area's best Jewish Delis in this week's Top 6 -- part 2!

Action News' Jessica Boyington checks out more of the area's best Jewish Delis in this week's Top 6 -- part 2!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a place for comfort and community -- and the food never disappoints.

Jessica Boyington checks out more of the area's best Jewish Delis in this week's Top 6.

RELATED: Top 6: Must see Jewish delis in Philadelphia - Part 1