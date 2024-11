School Spirit Day with Marple Newtown High School Band

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We welcomed the Marple Newtown High School band to The Yard at 6abc for School Spirit Day!

The Tigers marching band from Newtown Square is made up of 62 student musicians and the color guard.

You will seen them again soon as they will be taking part in the 6abc Dunkin Thanksgiving Day Parade.