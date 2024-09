Unusual shop in Gettysburg features an oasis of sweet treats | One Tank Trips

GETTYSBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In this latest edition of One Tank Trips, we're taking you to an oasis of sweet treats in an area better known for some of the most pivotal moments in American history.



This unusual shop combines a love for candy and an admiration for elephants.

This sweet family tradition is "Mister Ed's Elephant Museum and Candy Emporium."

It's located in Gettysburg Pennsylvania, about two and a half hours from Philadelphia.

