New company turning bags into benches, tables and more | How it works

COATESVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- There is a new company with a mission to clean up our communities in style.



Its name is JAHACO, and it is transforming plastic bags and soft plastics into benches, tables, and much more.



Action News content creator Bill Hartung shines the spotlight on this company that is building a cleaner future, one board at a time.