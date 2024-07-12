'The Bear' drives even more to Pequod's Pizza in Chicago: 'Business was just crazy'

CHICAGO -- Pequod's Pizza in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood was already a popular place, where locals have enjoyed their unique deep dish for decades. Then, they were highlighted on season two of FX's "The Bear," an acclaimed drama about opening and running a restaurant in the Windy City.

"Business was just crazy, like droves and droves of people," said Sean Asbra, Pequod's general manager. "It took about two weeks before people started mentioning, 'we came here because of 'The Bear.'"

In the fan-favorite "Forks" episode, a tasting menu chef fancily re-plates a Pequod's pizza for diners who want to try deep dish. The show, which airs on Hulu, brought in an army of crew members to shoot a short scene where the pizza is picked up at the restaurant.

"A few customers that I have now are actors on 'The Bear,'" Asbra said. "They liked it; so, that says a lot."

Pequod's pies are widely regarded as one of Chicago's best versions of deep dish, routinely being featured in news articles and listicles from food blogs. Since 1970, their signature, caramelized cheese edge has helped them stand out from other spots making deep dish, pan or stuffed pizzas.

"It's a thicker pizza; it's going to be a bit on the breadier side," Asbra said. "You come in. You eat. You're happy. You fill up, and then you waddle your way out because you're stuffed,"Asbra said.

Asbra said founder Burt Katz opened the first Pequod's in Morton Grove, and later sold it to business owner Keith Jackson, who opened a second location in Lincoln Park. Pequod's was named after the whaling ship in the book "Moby Dick," and its logo features a cartoon sperm whale with women's underwear on its head.

"I'm sure it offends some people," Asbra said. "But it wasn't meant to be that way."

Beyond the critical reception, Asbra said Pequod's doesn't need to advertise. The restaurant ships pizzas nationwide, and operates a waiting area and pick-up location called Whale Tale next to their Lincoln Park location.

"The plan for us is to just do the same thing, whatever we can do to accommodate more people," Asbra said.

For more information on Pequod's Pizza, visit pequodspizza.com.

Season three of FX's "The Bear" premiered on Hulu on June 27. Disney is the parent company of FX, ABC Localish and this ABC station.