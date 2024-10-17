Pumpkin spice conchas become a viral hit

A recent TikTok video has La Hacienda Bakery fielding requests from California to New York.

HOUSTON, Texas -- When Leslye Rangel filmed a TikTok video to showcase La Hacienda Bakery's new pumpkin spice concha, she never knew it would become a viral hit.

"Thank God I listened because that video blew up," Rangel said.

Since the video, Rangel said people have been driving in from across the state just to try the seasonal sensation.

"People started commenting, calling the bakery, DM'ing us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok... asking how can I get this shipped to California, to New York," Rangel said.

An online waitlist was created for those requesting shipping. You can sign up, here.

La Hacienda Bakery is located at 180 Uvalde Road. The owners say they are throwing a Halloween Party at the bakery on Saturday, October 19th, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. to thank the community.