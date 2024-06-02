WATCH LIVE

Red light cameras installed at two intersections in Bensalem, Bucks County, police warn

Briana Smith Image
ByBriana Smith WPVI logo
Sunday, June 2, 2024 1:06AM
Red light cameras installed at 2 intersections in Bucks County: Police
Violators will receive a $100 civil penalty, police say. However, it does not affect your driving record, insurance rates, or CDL status.

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are warning Bucks County residents that starting Saturday, if you're caught running a red light at two intersections in Bensalem, you'll have to pay.

The 60-day warning period ended over the weekend and the red light camera enforcement started overnight.

Authorities say the cameras are installed at Street and Knights roads in all directions as well as another intersection.

