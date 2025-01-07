The 82-year-old artist who proves creativity knows no age

"Don't ever say never:" Robert Straight is inspiring others to embrace their passions.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Robert Straight finds joy in being creative, "My art is supposed to be fun. When you look at it, you're supposed to smile and enjoy it. "

He was once a cabinet maker and ran a jewelry business for 25 years before he decided to follow another passion. At the age of 70, he decided to go back to school for art.

"Don't ever say never. Don't give up and go for it." Straight said.

The 82-year-old is now making art with glass. His artwork can be viewed at the Archway Gallery in Montrose.

