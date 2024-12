Shop with a cop: Parkland School District kids treated to shopping spree

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Christmas came early for some students in the Parkland School District in the Lehigh Valley.



They were treated to a shopping spree with local police officers, and many of the kids thought of others before themselves.



The students filled carts at Target, then went to Dorney Park, where they ate lunch with Santa, and got everything wrapped.