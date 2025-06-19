Tony's Place a guiding light for homeless youths

Tony's Place has become a lifeline for Houston teenagers who have been told they don't belong and have nowhere else to go.

Tony's Place has become a lifeline for Houston teenagers who have been told they don't belong and have nowhere else to go.

Tony's Place has become a lifeline for Houston teenagers who have been told they don't belong and have nowhere else to go.

Tony's Place has become a lifeline for Houston teenagers who have been told they don't belong and have nowhere else to go.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Just steps away from a church lies a different kind of sanctuary.

Tony's Place offers a safe space for 14 to 25-year-olds who are homeless.

"Tony's Place's mission is to support and empower all LGBTQ youth. We want to ensure our youth have the resources not just to survive but to thrive," Executive Director Carrie Rai said.

The center provides hot meals, clean clothes, hygiene supplies, and perhaps most importantly, someone who listens.

"We have case managers on hand to meet one-on-one to help craft goals, support clients through their journey, and help them achieve what they want to accomplish in their lives." Rai said.

National research shows that 40% of youths facing homelessness identify as LGBTQ+. According to the Trevor Project, they are more likely to suffer from depression, anxiety, and self-harm. They are also at the highest risk for sex trafficking and sexual exploitation, reports the National Institute of Health.

The center was founded in honor of Tony Carroll, a gay therapist from Houston. He was working on opening a safe space for youths living on the streets when he died in 2015. Tony's Place opened the following year.

Steven Parks, the Board Chair for Tony's Place, said Tony saw the need in the community, "Tony's Place was built because there was a time when the you did not have a safe space to go to. That was Tony Carroll's vision."

Gianna Ramirez is the Engagement Manager at Tony's Place. She knows the need firsthand.

"I know very personally what it means to be a young queer person in the Houston area and feel isolated," Ramirez said. "And I know what it's like not to have support; having an organization like this where you can just be yourself is really important."

Today, Tony's Place is not only an oasis for the LGBTQ youth... It's a beginning.

"I think this was the part of Tony's dream," Parks said. "Not just survival but celebration of identity, empowerment of who we are."

For more information about the services offered, visit Tony's Place website.

Tony's Place was honored as the Organization Grand Marshal for the 2025 Pride Houston parade. ABC13 will stream the parade live from downtown Houston on Saturday, June 28 at 7 p.m.

The parade is expected to start along Smith Street near the Houston Public Library and end near Pease Street. View the parade map here.