There are only 20 days to go until Election Day, and battleground Pennsylvania has become an important stop for Vice President Kamala Harris.

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- There are only 20 days to go until Election Day, and battleground Pennsylvania has become an important stop for Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, Harris rallied in Bucks County in an effort to secure every last vote.

She took to the stage in Washington Crossing with some Republican officials by her side.

The Democratic presidential candidate made her case to Republican voters that the patriotic choice was her party in next month's election because Trump is "unstable" and "unhinged" and would eviscerate democratic norms if given a second White House term.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.