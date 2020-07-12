Vigil held after 5 children shot in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Wilmington police are investigating a shooting where several youths were hit by gunfire Saturday.It happened around 10:40 p.m. on the 600 block of North Pine Street.Police located five gunshot victims: two 15-year-old male gunshot victims, a 13-year-old female gunshot victim, a 14-year-old female gunshot victim and a 10-year-old male gunshot victim.All of the victims were transported to the hospital and are listed in stable conditionSo far no word yet on what sparked the shooting and no arrests.On Sunday, family and friends gathered for a prayer vigil.