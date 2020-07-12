Vigil held after 5 children shot in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Wilmington police are investigating a shooting where several youths were hit by gunfire Saturday.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. on the 600 block of North Pine Street.

Police located five gunshot victims: two 15-year-old male gunshot victims, a 13-year-old female gunshot victim, a 14-year-old female gunshot victim and a 10-year-old male gunshot victim.

All of the victims were transported to the hospital and are listed in stable condition

So far no word yet on what sparked the shooting and no arrests.

On Sunday, family and friends gathered for a prayer vigil.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilmingtoncrimegun violence
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows officer kneeling on man's neck; investigation underway
Teen dies saving 2 swimmers off South Jersey beach
Driver loses control on AC Expressway; 4 hurt
18 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego
4 more states added to Pa. travel quarantine list
Philly trash collection schedule changed for this week
Man found shot in car on Atlantic City Expressway
Show More
DA: Man charged with kidnapping, Amish woman feared 'harmed'
AccuWeather: Sunny, Less Humid
Florida reports largest, single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
Churches and COVID-19: Some outbreaks, many challenges
Search of California lake resumes for missing "Glee" star
More TOP STORIES News