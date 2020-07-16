Vigil held for 25-year-old pregnant woman shot, killed in Strawberry Mansion section

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- a vigil was held in Philadelphia for a pregnant woman who was shot and killed.

With purple and blue balloons in hands, dozens of people honored 25-year-old Shaliayah Davis.

Four months pregnant, she was killed yesterday in Strawberry Mansion.

Friday, we learned that she was not the gunman's intended target. Instead, they say the shooter was trying to shoot her boyfriend, who is the armed man seen running away in this surveillance video.



Then the suspect soon after giving chase.

Police said the shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Berks Street.

The pregnant woman who was killed in a shooting on Thursday has been identified.



Davis, was shot once in the head and was taken to Temple University Hospital where she died a few hours later, police said.

A growing crowd of people believed to be family members gathered outside the ER.

So far,detectives are still searching for the two men. There are still no arrests.
