Vigil held for 4 family members murdered inside their Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a very emotional scene during a vigil on Saturday night for four family members found murdered inside their home in West Philadelphia.A large crowd gathered outside the home on the 5000 block of Walton Avenue for a vigil.Maurice Louis, 28 admitted Thursday to killing four of his own family members.His mother, stepfather, and two half-brothers, ages 7 and 18, were all found shot to death on Wednesday afternoon. Sources tell Action News Louis killed his family on Tuesday.Police say they found Louis naked, sitting in a chair drinking from a bottle of Vodka and a rifle case on the floor.Family members have identified the victims as: Janet Woodson Holmes, 52, Leslie Holmes, 56, Sy-eed Woodson, 18, and Leslie Holmes Jr., 7.Relatives said he suffered from depression and had been clinically diagnosed. Commissioner Coulter, however, said she has not seen any medical records indicating any mental issues."Stuff like that you would never think would happen, and my sister she treated him, gave him everything," said Reggie Woodson.Janet was an entrepreneur, running a hair salon out of her home. She and Leslie also worked at Philadelphia Protestant Home. The CEO, Anthony Manzo, said Thursday was tough around the office.Janet and Leslie had been married for nearly two years, tying the knot on Easter in their home with family and friends.Leslie Jr. attended Discovery Charter, and Sy-eed was a senior at Boys Latin, who just started applying for colleges.