RADNOR TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A Main Line police department is searching for three suspects wanted for a stabbing outside a bar that is popular among Villanova University students.

Action News has confirmed the stabbing victim is Villanova student.

Radnor Township police say the attack happened around 2 a.m. Saturday outside Kelly's Taproom on Lancaster Avenue in Bryn Mawr.

The victim told authorities he had just left the bar and was walking down Prospect Avenue with a female friend. That's when the victim says three men started to verbally harass the pair as they walked.

The Villanova student told his friend to run. Seconds later, police say a verbal altercation between the three men and the victim turned physical, and he was stabbed.

Surveillance cameras captured the three men on the night of the incident.



The first suspect is described as a black male, early 20's, 6'2, thin build with white shirt, black jeans, white shoes, clean shaven, with dreadlocks. He was also reported to be wearing a navy blue "Balenciaga" jacket.

The second suspect is described as a black male, mid 20's, 5'8, medium build with a clean goatee, dark shirt and dark pants.

The third suspect is described as a black male, early 20's, 5'7, clean shaven, with glasses, wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Police say two cars drove by the incident including a female who had stopped and asked the victim if he was OK, after the three suspects had fled towards the 7-Eleven store at the intersection of County Line Road and Glenbrook Avenue.

The victim, not realizing he had been injured, stated he was OK and walked home.

Police say he subsequently realized he had been injured and walked himself to Bryn Mawr Hospital where he listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information on any of the suspects is asked to call Radnor Township police at 610-688-0500.
