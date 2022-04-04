villanova

Final Four 2022: Villanova returns home after heartbreaking loss to Kansas

By
Villanova returns home after heartbreaking loss to Kansas

VILLANOVA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Villanova Wildcats returned to campus after Saturday's heartbreaking loss to Kansas in the NCAA Tournament's Final Four round.

The team was greeted with gloomy weather on Sunday, which students thought was fitting because of the somber vibes on campus.

"Everyone was just very sad. We were anticipating having fun last night celebrating, but it wasn't in the cards," said freshman Richard Walser.



Coach Jay Wright thanked Nova Nation for all the support.

"They're always the best, that's why it's the best place to play college basketball. We have the best fans in the country. Thank you 'Nova Nation," said Wright.

For the seniors, it's hitting them even harder.

"The last two minutes we both looked at each other and we knew this was it. This was our last time on the court ever," said student Kolby Scire.

Like many of the students, the players consider Nova Nation a family --- a family that stood with them throughout this entire journey.

"When people say there really is a family, it is not even just within the program, it's the community as well. It's just a really special place," said Collin Gillespie.

Collin Gillespie, playing in his 156th game for the Wildcats, hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points.

