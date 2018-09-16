Voorhees strip mall badly damaged by fire

VOORHEES, N.J. (WPVI) --Fire has badly damaged a Camden County strip mall.
The Action Cam was at the scene at The Plaza Shoppes in Voorhees.
The fire broke out at around 1:40 a.m. Sunday.
When firefighters arrived they saw smoke and flames pouring out of the back of the building.
Neighboring fire companies were called in to help.
It took almost an hour and a half to gain control of the blaze.
Firefighters continue to pour water on the building.
There are no reports of injuries, and no word yet on a cause.
