Voorhees strip mall badly damaged by fire

Fire has badly damaged a Camden County strip mall.The Action Cam was at the scene at The Plaza Shoppes in Voorhees.The fire broke out at around 1:40 a.m. Sunday.When firefighters arrived they saw smoke and flames pouring out of the back of the building.Neighboring fire companies were called in to help.It took almost an hour and a half to gain control of the blaze.Firefighters continue to pour water on the building.There are no reports of injuries, and no word yet on a cause.