Oh what an opening week it has been for the Phillies.
A 4-0 start before a late-inning hiccup in D.C. The Bryce Harper investment has looked pretty good (league-leading .500 batting average, 3 HRs). And fans appear to be all-in on this exciting cast of players.
Jamie Apody and Ducis Rodgers break down the first week of action to answer if the Phillies have exceeded expectations with their 4-1 start.
Chime in below with your opinion and comment on Action News Facebook page. The final results will be revealed during next week's Sports Flash.
After one week have the Phillies exceeded expectations?
