After one week have the Phillies exceeded expectations?

Oh what an opening week it has been for the Phillies.

A 4-0 start before a late-inning hiccup in D.C. The Bryce Harper investment has looked pretty good (league-leading .500 batting average, 3 HRs). And fans appear to be all-in on this exciting cast of players.

Jamie Apody and Ducis Rodgers break down the first week of action to answer if the Phillies have exceeded expectations with their 4-1 start.

Chime in below with your opinion

