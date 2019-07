After one week have the Phillies exceeded expectations?

Oh what an opening week it has been for the Phillies.A 4-0 start before a late-inning hiccup in D.C. The Bryce Harper investment has looked pretty good (league-leading .500 batting average, 3 HRs). And fans appear to be all-in on this exciting cast of players.Jamie Apody and Ducis Rodgers break down the first week of action to answer if the Phillies have exceeded expectations with their 4-1 start.Chime in below with your opinion and comment on Action News Facebook page . The final results will be revealed during next week's Sports Flash.