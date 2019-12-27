Philadelphia Walgreens loss prevention officer injured in knife attack

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Walgreens loss prevention officer was slashed in the face during an altercation with two suspects in Center City Philadelphia.

It happened at the store on the unit block of South Broad Street around 9 a.m. Friday.

Police said the 32-year-old victim got into a verbal dispute with a man she suspected of shoplifting.

The suspect left the store but later returned with a woman. They then began arguing with the loss prevention officer, police said.

The two suspects and the officer exited the store.

Police said the male and female suspect then attempted to fight the officer.

They said the woman handed the male suspect a knife. He then sliced the female victim's face, back, and hands.

Both suspects fled west on Chestnut Street and then North on Broad Street.

The male suspect was soon stopped by SEPTA police and positively identified prior to being taken into custody.

The female suspect, described to be her in 30s, fled the location.

The victim was transported to Jefferson University Hospital by medics for lacerations to the left side of her back, right side of her face and both hands. She is listed in stable condition.

Central Detectives are continuing to investigate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaattackwalgreensslashingstabbing
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver killed in fiery collision in Roxborough
Crane topples onto house in Mercer County
Wawa hit with multiple lawsuits after massive data breach
ESPN reporter diagnosed with HLH before he died
Mystery Grinch gives NJ family 'violation' for Christmas light display
McDonald's workers help save woman who feared for her life
AccuWeather: Stuck In The Clouds
Show More
Upper Dublin native killed in skiing accident at Pa. resort
Watch goats eat your Christmas tree
Pa. dioceses offer $84M to 564 clergy abuse victims
81-year-old man, daughter killed in Berks County crash
After-holiday sales: Find deals at Best Buy, Macy's, Amazon
More TOP STORIES News