Philadelphia Walgreens loss prevention officer injured in knife attack

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Walgreens loss prevention officer was slashed in the face during an altercation with two suspects in Center City Philadelphia.It happened at the store on the unit block of South Broad Street around 9 a.m. Friday.Police said the 32-year-old victim got into a verbal dispute with a man she suspected of shoplifting.The suspect left the store but later returned with a woman. They then began arguing with the loss prevention officer, police said.The two suspects and the officer exited the store.Police said the male and female suspect then attempted to fight the officer.They said the woman handed the male suspect a knife. He then sliced the female victim's face, back, and hands.Both suspects fled west on Chestnut Street and then North on Broad Street.The male suspect was soon stopped by SEPTA police and positively identified prior to being taken into custody.The female suspect, described to be her in 30s, fled the location.The victim was transported to Jefferson University Hospital by medics for lacerations to the left side of her back, right side of her face and both hands. She is listed in stable condition.Central Detectives are continuing to investigate.