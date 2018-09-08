Walter Perez recalls 9/11 experience in special interview

As we get closer to the anniversary of 9/11 and the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, one of our very own Action News anchors, who was a reporter at that time in New York City, recently reunited with a first responder he met at that devastating scene.It's been 17 years since 9/11, and this is the first time Walter Perez got a chance to sit and talk with Lt. Colonel Stephen Banfield, the Southeastern Pennsylvania Divisional Commander of the Salvation Army.He and Walter shared an unforgettable experience.Walter was a reporter in New York, and one of the first sent out to the collapse of the World Trade Center the next day, September 12.Banfield was working in the New York branch of the Salvation Army."It was five o'clock in the morning, the day after September 11, and they say 'grab people.' There is nobody, there is nobody on the street," Walter said."Sure enough, I'm about to go on the air, that's when you came out and you had your tray of sandwiches," Walter said. "And you said, 'I didn't know how to help. I just wanted to give people sandwiches.'"See Walter's full interview with Banfield in the video above.------