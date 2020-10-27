Walter Wallace Jr.'s cousin reacts to fatal police shooting in Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Community members and city leaders are gathering in West Philadelphia on Tuesday night, 24 hours after officers shoot and kill Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man who police say was armed with a knife.

Wallace Jr., 27, was killed Monday after police fired more than a dozen shots on the 6100 block of Locust Street in West Philadelphia around 3:50 p.m.

Black Clergy of Philadelphia could be seen marching toward the 18th District police station Tuesday evening. They plan to then take the protest to the Church of Christian Compassion.

READ MORE: Philadelphia police on alert amid civil unrest following fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace
EMBED More News Videos

The Philadelphia Police Department will increase its presence across the city Tuesday in anticipation of further displays of civil unrest in response to the shooting death of Walter Wallace.



Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw will also be the community attending and meet with the Wallace family.

Many are wondering if this shooting could have been avoided.

Wallace Jr.'s family tells Action News that he suffered from mental health issues.

"How do you feel to make the 911 call to get help for your son and the end result is murder," said Wallace Jr.'s cousin, Anthony Fitzhugh.

RAW VIDEO: Video shows officers yelling 'put the knife down' before fatal shooting
EMBED More News Videos

Video shows officers yelling 'put the knife down' before fatal shooting of Walter Wallace on October 26, 2020.



"You could have pulled out a taser. You could have shot him in the leg," said resident Jada Hilton.

The man's death sparked off protests, looting and violent clashes with police overnight.

"Burning down people's businesses, looting, stealing-- that's not the answer. That's not the solution," said Fitzhugh.

WATCH: Neighbors, business owners frustrated after night of unrest in West Philadelphia
EMBED More News Videos

Neighbors, business owners frustrated after night of unrest in West Philadelphia



Authorities will be on alert Tuesday night in anticipation of any further unrest.

Outlaw has promised a full and comprehensive investigation.

The department is completing a threat assessment on whether to release the names of the officers involved. Outlaw said the names would be released as long as that does not put the officers' safety at risk.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiapolice involved shootingwalter wallace jr shootingprotestshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly police on alert amid civil unrest following fatal police shooting
Dozens of people arrested after tensions erupt in West Philly
Today is last day to apply for mail-in ballot in Pennsylvania
Pa. reports 2,751 new COVID-19 cases; highest 1-day total
10 ATMs damaged amid overnight unrest in Philadelphia
1 week to go: Trump targets Midwest, Biden goes on offense
AccuWeather: Some Peeks Of Sun Today
Show More
The new IRS tax brackets are out, so where do you stand?
Entrepreneur aims to exclusively employ formerly incarcerated people
This state has the nation's lowest COVID-19 infection rate
Temple delays start of spring semester, cancels spring break
High school student alive thanks to quick actions by school staff
More TOP STORIES News