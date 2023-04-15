1 arrested after several fights at Washington Twp. carnival; rumors of shooting are false: Police

Chopper 6 was overhead after a large fight brought police to a carnival in Washington Township on April 14, 2023.

Police say social media rumors of shots fired during the carnival were not true.

WASHINGTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Swarms of police descended on a school carnival in Washington Township, Gloucester County Friday night after several fights broke out.

Chopper 6 was over the scene as police worked to break up the large crowds.

At least one arrest was made.

But because of the fights, carnival organizers have canceled the carnival for Saturday night.

Washington Township Police Chief Patrick Gurcsik released this statement on the incident:

"Tonight at the Washington Township football/band carnival, several fights broke out amongst the large crowds that gathered there this evening. It appears at this time that these individuals are NOT from Washington Township, but from other towns. One arrest was made. Mutual aid was quickly requested from our surrounding areas in order to assist with crowd control and to support Washington Township police officers, who were already working at the carnival. Myself, as well as Lt. Leo DiPietro was working this evening, and we were on the scene.



There are several social media rumors that there were shots fired during the carnival, which are not true.



A decision has been made between myself and the Carnival organizers to cancel the carnival for tomorrow evening."