Watch: Robber cuts hole in sleeping man's pants on L train in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York -- A brazen robbery where a robber actually cut a hole in a man's pants was caught on camera on the subway.

It happened last Sunday at 2:12 a.m. on a northbound L train near Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn.

The 28-year-old victim was asleep when the man cut a hole in his pocket and stole the man's cell phone and credit cards.

The suspect later spent $68 using those credit cards.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Study: Flesh-eating bacteria on the rise in Delaware Bay
NJ man is 8th tourist to die on vacation in Dominican Republic
16-year-old crashes stolen car in North Philly causing multiple injuries
Montco man accused of sexually assaulting 4 girls
'Is that red?' Color blind high school grad sees through glasses
AccuWeather: Still Humid, More Spotty Downpours Today
A call of peace 24 hrs. after deadly shooting at graduation party
Show More
Fmr. Phila. elementary principal due in court on hit-and-run charges
Man accused of killing retired Villanova professor gets life sentence
Free naloxone at select N.J. pharmacies Tuesday
Mother, sons escape Delco burning home across from fire station
'Antique Roadshow' taping at Winterthur Museum
More TOP STORIES News